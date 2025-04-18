Molly Ringwald Advocates for Originality Over Remakes in Teen Drama Films

During a recent panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, actor Molly Ringwald shared her views on remaking the 1985 cult classic film 'The Breakfast Club.' According to Ringwald, the film, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, does not resonate with today's diverse society and, therefore, should not have a remake.

Ringwald emphasized the film's lack of representation and themes relevant to today's conversations on ethnicity and gender. 'I personally don't believe in remaking that movie,' she stated, highlighting the film's strong ties to its original era and its cultural context, which has shifted significantly over the decades.

Instead, Ringwald advocates for new films that are inspired by the themes of 'The Breakfast Club' but explore them in ways that address the complexities and diversities of the modern world. 'I believe in making movies that are inspired by other movies but build on it and represent what's going on today,' she suggested during her talk at the expo.

