Slovakia Seeks Gas Talks with Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for discussions on gas transit after tensions rose following Kyiv's halt of Russian gas shipments to Europe due to the conclusion of a transit agreement with Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:47 IST
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico extended an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks concerning gas transit, as tensions escalate between the two nations.

The dispute arose when Kyiv stopped Russian gas shipments to Europe, following the expiration of a transit deal with Moscow earlier this month.

Fico emphasized that the proposed meeting would lay a foundation for open discussions on continuing gas supplies to Slovakia and neighboring countries via Ukrainian territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

