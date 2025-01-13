Left Menu

Bihar Governor Steps In: Addresses BPSC Aspirants' Concerns Amid Protests

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan met with BPSC aspirants, promising to address their issues. He urged Jan Suraj Party's Prashant Kishor, fasting for 12 days in support, to end his hunger strike. Aspirants seek action against alleged examination irregularities, including calls to cancel the 2024 Preliminary Competitive Exam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:09 IST
A delegation of aspirants from the 70th BPSC exam met the governor.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan took a proactive stance, meeting with a delegation of BPSC aspirants to discuss their grievances. He assured them of issuing directives to the concerned authorities. Meanwhile, he made an earnest appeal to Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor to end his 12-day hunger strike, citing health risks.

Jan Suraaj Party's working president, Manoj Bharti, highlighted that the aspirants from the 70th BPSC exam were reassured by the governor about addressing their concerns. Bharti remarked, "The Governor attentively listened to everything and pledged to relay aspirants' demands to the right officials. Importantly, he urged them to persuade Kishor to halt his protest."

Aspirants, led by Subhash, commended the governor's attentive listening and dedication, spending nearly 45 minutes on their issues. Assurances were made to forward their concerns within legal frameworks. Separately, Aman Kumar noted acknowledgment of incidents involving alleged misconduct toward aspirants. Students are demanding the BPSC cancel the 2024 Preliminary Examination over reported question paper leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

