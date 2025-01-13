Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrates Lohri, Extols Harvest Festivals' Symbolic Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Lohri celebrations in Delhi, highlighting the festival's significance as a symbol of renewal and hope. He also attended Pongal and Sankranti festivities, underscoring the cultural importance of these harvest traditions deeply rooted in India's agricultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 21:52 IST
PM Modi Celebrates Lohri, Extols Harvest Festivals' Symbolic Significance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Lohri celebrations in Delhi's Naraina (Photo/ X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Lohri celebrations in Delhi's Naraina on Monday, where he emphasized the festival's symbolism of renewal and hope. Modi acknowledged Lohri's special significance, particularly for North Indians, linking it to agriculture and the dedication of farmers.

During the festivities, Modi mingled with participants from various walks of life, notably youth and women, extending his best wishes for a joyous Lohri. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister participated in Pongal celebrations at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's residence, enjoying a rich cultural program.

Modi remarked on the fervent celebrations of Sankranti and Pongal across India, highlighting their ties to agricultural prosperity. Notable attendees included Actor Chiranjeevi, Union Minister L Murugan, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. These celebrations underscore India's harmonious relationship with nature through its diverse harvest festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025