PM Modi Celebrates Lohri, Extols Harvest Festivals' Symbolic Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Lohri celebrations in Delhi's Naraina on Monday, where he emphasized the festival's symbolism of renewal and hope. Modi acknowledged Lohri's special significance, particularly for North Indians, linking it to agriculture and the dedication of farmers.

During the festivities, Modi mingled with participants from various walks of life, notably youth and women, extending his best wishes for a joyous Lohri. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister participated in Pongal celebrations at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's residence, enjoying a rich cultural program.

Modi remarked on the fervent celebrations of Sankranti and Pongal across India, highlighting their ties to agricultural prosperity. Notable attendees included Actor Chiranjeevi, Union Minister L Murugan, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. These celebrations underscore India's harmonious relationship with nature through its diverse harvest festivals.

