Judge Dismisses Keiko Fujimori's Money Laundering Case

A Peruvian judge dismissed the money laundering trial of ex-presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori. The trial, initiated last year, involved allegations of illegally obtained funds from a Brazilian construction company and local firms.

Keiko Fujimori, facing up to 30 years in jail, was accused of securing illicit financial support. The political figure is notably the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori.

This ruling marks a significant development in a case that sparked considerable public interest in Peru's political and legal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)