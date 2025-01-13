Left Menu

Judge Dismisses Keiko Fujimori's Money Laundering Case

A Peruvian judge has dismissed the money laundering trial of former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori. The charges accused her of receiving illegal funds from a Brazilian construction company and local firms, which could have led to a 30-year prison sentence. Keiko is the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:17 IST
Judge Dismisses Keiko Fujimori's Money Laundering Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Peru

A Peruvian judge dismissed the money laundering trial of ex-presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori. The trial, initiated last year, involved allegations of illegally obtained funds from a Brazilian construction company and local firms.

Keiko Fujimori, facing up to 30 years in jail, was accused of securing illicit financial support. The political figure is notably the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori.

This ruling marks a significant development in a case that sparked considerable public interest in Peru's political and legal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025