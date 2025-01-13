Judge Dismisses Keiko Fujimori's Money Laundering Case
A Peruvian judge has dismissed the money laundering trial of former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori. The charges accused her of receiving illegal funds from a Brazilian construction company and local firms, which could have led to a 30-year prison sentence. Keiko is the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:17 IST
- Country:
- Peru
A Peruvian judge dismissed the money laundering trial of ex-presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori. The trial, initiated last year, involved allegations of illegally obtained funds from a Brazilian construction company and local firms.
Keiko Fujimori, facing up to 30 years in jail, was accused of securing illicit financial support. The political figure is notably the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori.
This ruling marks a significant development in a case that sparked considerable public interest in Peru's political and legal landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Dismissal Sparks Debate in Australia's Victory Over India
Controversy Erupts Over Jaiswal's Dismissal in BGT Series Finale
Technology's Call: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Controversial Dismissal Ignites Debate
Controversial Call in Melbourne: Jaiswal's Dismissal Sparks Debate
I think there was a big deflection: Madan Lal reflects on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal