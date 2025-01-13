Left Menu

British Equities Face Challenges Amid U.S. Economic Signals

British equities experienced a downturn as investors moved away from risky assets following the U.S. jobs report, indicating the Federal Reserve's cautious approach towards interest rate cuts this year. The energy sector saw gains, while the biotech industry witnessed notable growth. Market dynamics remain under close observation.

Updated: 13-01-2025 22:45 IST
British equities took a hit on Monday as cautious investors pulled back from risky assets, influenced by last week's U.S. jobs report. The report has reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would be wary about lowering interest rates this year.

The FTSE 100 index dipped by 0.3%, and the FTSE 250 midcap index slipped by 0.1%. This trend aligned with a broader decline in global stocks, although bond yields remained high after data showed unexpected acceleration in U.S. job growth in December, with unemployment dropping to 4.1%.

The U.S. government's bond yields reached multi-month highs, reflecting trader expectations of just one rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year. Meanwhile, British bonds are at the center of a global bond market selloff, driven by steep borrowing costs sparking concerns over Britain's fiscal sustainability. The energy sector, however, stood out as an outlier, gaining 1.4% due to rising crude prices and geopolitical factors.

