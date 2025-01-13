Left Menu

Market Jitters: Global Stocks Drop as Investors Eye Fed Policies

Global stock markets fell while the U.S. dollar surged after strong U.S. jobs data suggested the Federal Reserve might halt rate cuts. Investors are cautious ahead of key inflation data, with concerns about potential policy changes under new administration. Bond yields and energy prices also surged, fuelling inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:58 IST
Market Jitters: Global Stocks Drop as Investors Eye Fed Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets saw a downturn on Monday, while the U.S. dollar index climbed to its highest in over two years. This comes after robust U.S. jobs data led investors to question whether the Federal Reserve has halted its interest rate cut cycle.

Attention now turns to Wednesday's Consumer Price Index report, anticipated to reflect a possible uptick in inflation, and potentially reinforcing the Fed's more hawkish stance against further rate cuts. The report follows a strong December jobs report that exceeded expectations.

Market sentiment remains cautious amid fears of inflation and policy shifts under the incoming U.S. administration. Meanwhile, rising bond yields, particularly the benchmark 10-year yield, compounded stock market declines, led by the technology sector. Global energy prices also rose, adding to inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025