Rich Resources in Greenland: An Untapped Opportunity?

In a renewed geopolitical move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump last week emphasized his interest in gaining control over Greenland, a Danish semi-autonomous territory. The island's strategic location and mineral wealth make it a valuable asset to the U.S.

Advocates of Trump's proposal in the U.S. House of Representatives are working to gain traction for a bill that could authorize negotiations for Greenland's acquisition. Notably, Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, has indicated willingness to engage in discussions but based on the territory's conditions.

Greenland is a hotspot for minerals, with a recent 2023 survey revealing it holds 25 out of 34 critical raw materials identified by the European Commission. However, its mining sector faces challenges, including regulatory hurdles and environmental concerns.

