Edison Faces Legal Battle Over Devastating California Wildfire

Southern California Edison, a division of Edison International, is facing a lawsuit for allegedly causing one of the severe wildfires in the Los Angeles region. Court documents reveal that the utility provider's equipment is suspected to have ignited the destructive Eaton Fire.

The fire has scorched over 14,000 acres, forcing evacuation of more than 150,000 residents, with dozens still missing. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of affected homeowners, accuses the company based on eyewitness accounts and social media evidence.

Edison International's stock took a hit, dropping nearly 12%, as questions about the company's role in the infernos persist. The firm acknowledged receiving formal notices from insurers but denies any involvement pending further investigation.

