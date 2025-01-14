Edison Faces Legal Battle Over Devastating California Wildfire
Southern California Edison is being sued for allegedly causing one of the major wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The Eaton Fire has destroyed properties, leading to massive evacuations. Legal action is taken on behalf of impacted residents, with Edison International's shares falling significantly amid the lawsuit.
Southern California Edison, a division of Edison International, is facing a lawsuit for allegedly causing one of the severe wildfires in the Los Angeles region. Court documents reveal that the utility provider's equipment is suspected to have ignited the destructive Eaton Fire.
The fire has scorched over 14,000 acres, forcing evacuation of more than 150,000 residents, with dozens still missing. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of affected homeowners, accuses the company based on eyewitness accounts and social media evidence.
Edison International's stock took a hit, dropping nearly 12%, as questions about the company's role in the infernos persist. The firm acknowledged receiving formal notices from insurers but denies any involvement pending further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
