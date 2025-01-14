Left Menu

Market Swings: S&P 500 Dips, Nasdaq Ends Lower Amid Fed Rate Concerns

The Nasdaq fell while the S&P 500 slightly recovered from recent losses. Economic data pressures persist, affecting equities as investors adjust rate cut expectations. Concerns over inflation continue, with Treasury yields climbing and impacting both bond and stock markets. Energy outperformed as utilities and tech sectors declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 02:32 IST
Market Swings: S&P 500 Dips, Nasdaq Ends Lower Amid Fed Rate Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The stock market experienced a volatile session Monday, with the Nasdaq falling amid concerns about rising interest rates and inflation. The S&P 500, meanwhile, managed a modest gain after touching a two-month low, as investors navigated the complexities of persistently high Treasury yields and expectations of future Federal Reserve decisions.

Recent economic reports have signaled a robust yet pressurized U.S. economy, prompting discussions on inflation and bond yields. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff proposals have heightened inflation concerns, while comments from Federal Reserve officials continue to push yields up. The S&P 500 has faced declines for four of the past five weeks, amid this uncertain landscape.

In the trading realm, 10-year Treasury note yields reached a 14-month peak at 4.805%, with markets anticipating limited rate cuts from the Fed. Meanwhile, the Dow Industrial Average rose, propelled by UnitedHealth Group's climb after proposed changes to Medicare Advantage payments. Despite these sectoral gains, utilities and tech faced notable declines, aggravated by a high-profile lawsuit against Edison International over wildfire blames.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025