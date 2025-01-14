Sabarimala's Makaravilakku Festival: A Sacred Journey

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Lord Ayappa Temple in Kerala's Sabarimala on Tuesday, marking the auspicious occasion of the Makaravilakku festival. The day's highlight was the ceremonial arrival of the 'Thiruvabharanam,' the sacred jewels of Lord Ayappa, which reached the hill shrine in three separate boxes.

This year, adhering to tradition, the 'Thiruvabharanam' commenced its journey from Pandalam on January 12, progressing through various temples before reaching its destination. The procession culminated at Sannidhanam in the evening, accompanied by rituals and a grand 'aarti' performed by the temple priests.

Amid a record turnout of pilgrims, the Kerala government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to enhance the Sabarimala site, spending Rs 778.17 crore to improve safety and pilgrimage management. Measures include capping daily spot bookings at Sannidhanam to alleviate congestion, ensuring a smoother experience for the devotees.

