Kerala Leaders Unite Against Alleged Targeting of Christian Community

In a significant development, Kerala's political landscape witnessed a unified stance against perceived threats to the Christian community. Congress leader VD Satheesan has accused the Sangh forces of concerted efforts to target Christians and their institutions across India.

Speaking in Thrissur, Satheesan referenced a concerning statistic, claiming 785 churches were attacked last year with many priests detained. He criticized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's publication, 'Organizer', which called for reclaiming land allegedly owned by Christians with British support.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also voiced strong opposition to such narratives, stressing the need for secular resistance. Rahul Gandhi warned of the Waqf Bill setting precedents for targeting minorities, underscoring the Constitution's protective role.

