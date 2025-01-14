Left Menu

Masdar Unveils Gigawatt Renewable Power Facility

UAE's Masdar has launched a renewable energy facility producing 1 gigawatt of clean power. This project, in collaboration with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, integrates 5 GW of solar capacity with 19 GW hours of storage, as announced by ADNOC's CEO, Sultan Al Jaber, in Abu Dhabi.

Updated: 14-01-2025 12:12 IST
UAE's state-owned renewables firm Masdar has announced the launch of a groundbreaking renewable energy facility capable of delivering 1 gigawatt of clean power uninterruptedly. The announcement was made by the CEO of ADNOC, Sultan Al Jaber, during a summit held in Abu Dhabi.

The state-of-the-art facility is the result of a strategic partnership with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company. It uniquely combines a significant 5 gigawatts of solar capacity with 19 gigawatt hours of storage capability, setting a new standard in sustainable energy projects.

This initiative represents a major step forward in the UAE's commitment to sustainable energy solutions, reinforcing the country's role as a leader in the global renewable energy sector.

