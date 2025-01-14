Navigating New Sanctions: Sovcomflot's Strategy

Sovcomflot, Russia's premier tanker group, announced on Tuesday that recent U.S. sanctions would introduce further operational challenges.

The company asserted its dedication to systematically reducing the negative effects of these sanctions while upholding high standards of safety and quality in maritime operations. Sovcomflot emphasized its commitment to complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

This development follows the Biden administration's imposition of the most comprehensive sanctions package yet, aimed at curbing Russia's oil and gas revenue streams.

(With inputs from agencies.)