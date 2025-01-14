Navigating New Sanctions: Sovcomflot's Strategy
Sovcomflot, Russia's leading tanker group, faces operational challenges due to new U.S. sanctions. While aiming to minimize sanctions' impact, Sovcomflot remains committed to safety and compliance in maritime operations. The Biden administration's latest sanctions target Russian oil and gas revenues, marking the most comprehensive measures to date.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 12:42 IST
Sovcomflot, Russia's premier tanker group, announced on Tuesday that recent U.S. sanctions would introduce further operational challenges.
The company asserted its dedication to systematically reducing the negative effects of these sanctions while upholding high standards of safety and quality in maritime operations. Sovcomflot emphasized its commitment to complying with all applicable laws and regulations.
This development follows the Biden administration's imposition of the most comprehensive sanctions package yet, aimed at curbing Russia's oil and gas revenue streams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
