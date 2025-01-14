Massive Turnout at Maha Kumbh: A Display of Faith, Culture, and Advanced Technology
As millions gather for the Maha Kumbh during Makar Sankranti, vigilant police, led by Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar, ensure safety with advanced tech. Drones, AI, and thermal imaging tools aid crowd, traffic, and underwater monitoring, while lost-and-found centers reunite families amidst one of the world's largest religious gatherings.
- Country:
- India
Millions of devotees took a holy dip during Makar Sankranti as the world's largest religious congregation, the Maha Kumbh, saw a massive turnout. Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar confirmed the police department's continuous monitoring of the event to maintain order.
On-site officers, jawans, and state officials, supported by cutting-edge technology like AI tools and drones, ensured seamless crowd management. Advanced thermal imaging controlled nighttime crowds, and underwater drones, a first in the country's event history, augmented safety measures.
The mega event, showcasing India's spiritual heritage, is projected to draw 450 million attendees, the biggest of its kind globally. With lost-and-found centers reuniting families, the gathering not only highlights faith and culture but also serves as a display of modern nations' technological prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
