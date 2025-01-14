O2 Power's 800-MWh BESS Project Boosts Renewable Energy in Rajasthan

O2 Power has announced its acquisition of an 800-MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Rajasthan. Revealed on Tuesday, the venture is expected to enhance the region's renewable energy capabilities with a strategic mix of solar and non-solar power components.

The project win, attributed to a competitive bidding process by the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) – FDRE VI, will capitalize on existing infrastructure to minimize transmission delays. This undertaking underscores O2 Power's ongoing commitment to India's clean energy transition.

With a total portfolio exceeding 6 GW across various states, O2 Power was founded in 2020 by Singapore-based Temasek and Stockholm's EQT Infrastructure. Focused on renewable energy, the platform continues to expand its operations in both solar and wind power sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)