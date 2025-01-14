Left Menu

O2 Power's 800-MWh BESS Project Boosts Renewable Energy in Rajasthan

O2 Power has secured an 800-MWh battery energy storage project in Rajasthan through competitive bidding by SECI. The project includes a renewable energy mix and leverages available resources for efficient power supply. Scheduled for completion in 24 months, it underscores O2 Power's commitment to clean energy.

O2 Power has announced its acquisition of an 800-MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Rajasthan. Revealed on Tuesday, the venture is expected to enhance the region's renewable energy capabilities with a strategic mix of solar and non-solar power components.

The project win, attributed to a competitive bidding process by the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) – FDRE VI, will capitalize on existing infrastructure to minimize transmission delays. This undertaking underscores O2 Power's ongoing commitment to India's clean energy transition.

With a total portfolio exceeding 6 GW across various states, O2 Power was founded in 2020 by Singapore-based Temasek and Stockholm's EQT Infrastructure. Focused on renewable energy, the platform continues to expand its operations in both solar and wind power sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

