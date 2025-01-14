Vietnam and Russia have strengthened their alliance by sealing a nuclear energy agreement. The deal was formalized during Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to Hanoi, signaling Vietnam's intention to revive its nuclear energy plans. This initiative is crucial for boosting power generation to match the needs of its expanding industrial sector, vital to Vietnam's economic growth.

Vietnam, a communist state, sustains close relationships with Moscow, Washington, and Beijing. Russia serves as a primary military supplier, with Russian firms engaged in oil and gas exploration in Vietnam's South China Sea territories, which face claims from China. To solidify nuclear collaboration, a significant partnership has been inked between Rosatom, Russia's atomic energy giant, and Vietnam's power utility, EVN.

Despite Russia's intricate geopolitical challenges, such as U.S. sanctions targeting Rosatom officials, the cooperative agreements extend to maritime research and focus on resolving constraints in bilateral relations. Additional accords in digital economy and wireless communication fields were concluded amid restricted financial transactions due to Western sanctions on Russia related to its actions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)