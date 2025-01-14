EDF CEO Luc Remont Addresses Sizewell C Investment Strategy

EDF CEO Luc Remont has provided clarity on the future of the Sizewell C project in response to a recent French public audit report. Remont emphasized that the Sizewell C project model has been structured in a way that allows investment decision-making to be separate from the refinancing issues currently faced by the Hinkley Point C project.

The clarification aims to alleviate concerns about the financial entanglements that might affect the company's investment pathways, particularly in light of recent scrutiny by French public financial watchdogs. By decoupling these financial decisions, EDF seeks to ensure a smoother progress for the Sizewell C project.

This strategic move by EDF demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining steady investments in energy infrastructure while managing complex financial landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)