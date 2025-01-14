Nido Home Finance's NCD Triumph: A Milestone in Affordable Housing

Nido Home Finance Limited, a major player in the housing finance sector, has reported the successful issuance of its Non Convertible Debenture (NCD), which saw significant oversubscription. The NCDs, with a face value of ₹1000 each, amounted to ₹500 million, with an additional green shoe option of up to another ₹500 million, totaling ₹1,000 million.

The issue, launched on December 17, 2024, and concluded on December 31, 2024, was 2.05 times oversubscribed. This success reflects the market's trust in Nido's robust business model and its potential for growth in the affordable housing sector. Having completed five public NCD issuances in a short span, Nido emphasizes its commitment to future growth through strategic partnerships and investments in technology.

Previously known as Edelweiss Housing Finance Limited, Nido offers a range of secured loan products via its 67 branches across India. These include home loans, loans against property, and construction finance for real estate projects, supporting both individual and business-oriented financial needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)