L&T's INS Utkarsh: A New Addition to India's Naval Fleet

Larsen & Toubro launches the second multi-purpose naval vessel, INS Utkarsh, emphasizing its commitment to India's defense advancement. Building on its successful track record, the company aims to enhance maritime capabilities in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) achieved a significant milestone on Monday with the launch of the Indian Navy's second multi-purpose vessel, INS Utkarsh, from its Kattupalli Shipyard near Chennai. This development, led by Sushmita Misra Singh—wife of Union Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh—underscores the country's growing maritime capabilities.

The swift production of INS Utkarsh, following the launch of the first vessel, INS Samarthak, within a three-month timeframe, signifies L&T's commitment to expedited timelines and excellence. Both vessels are designed for enhanced maritime operations including surveillance, tests for next-generation naval technologies, humanitarian missions, and anti-pollution efforts.

L&T takes pride in supporting the Indian Navy's expansion with advanced indigenous designs conceptualized at their Warship Design Centre in Chennai as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Notably, the Kattupalli Shipyard is a state-of-the-art facility, playing a pivotal role in building and repairing several naval projects in collaboration with the private sector. The ongoing repair of INS Tir is among its key projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

