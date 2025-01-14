Left Menu

Amit Shah and Gujarat CM to Inaugurate Mega Projects in Vadnagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel will visit Vadnagar to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 300 crore. The agenda includes opening an archaeological museum, a sports complex, and more. Shah will also engage in discussions with students and participate in a university convocation ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:19 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (FilePhoto/X@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is set to visit Vadnagar in the Mehansa district on Thursday. The visit aims to inaugurate several projects valued at over Rs 300 crore under the Anant Anadi Vadnagar program, according to an official release.

The key projects to be inaugurated include the Archaeological Experiential Museum, built at a cost of Rs 298 crore, Prerna Sankul at Rs 72 crore, and the Vadnagar Sports Complex at Rs 33 crore. Shah will also review the Heritage Precinct Development Scheme in Vadnagar and visit the Hatkeshwar Temple for prayers.

During the visit, Shah, alongside CM Patel, will hold discussions with students and their guardians at Prerna Sankul and attend the 18th convocation ceremony at Ganpati University Kherwa. High-profile attendees will include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other state ministers. Earlier, Shah celebrated Makar Sankranti in Ahmedabad, enjoying traditional festivities with the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

