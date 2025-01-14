Tahir Hussain's Plea for Interim Bail Adjourned Amidst Political Developments

On Tuesday, surety bonds were furnished for former AAP MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with eight criminal cases in which he had previously received bail. A plea for interim bail concerning the Ankit Sharma murder case is still under consideration by the High Court.

In light of this, Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai adjourned the hearing of Hussain's interim bail application until Wednesday. Hussain faces 11 charges tied to the Delhi Riots cases, including one related to money laundering.

Advocate Rajiv Mohan informed the Karkardooma Court that Hussain's plea is pending with the Delhi High Court. Additionally, Hussain has secured a ticket from AIMIM to contest the Delhi Assembly Election 2025.

Similarly, another individual implicated in the broader 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy, Shifa Ur Rehman, has been endorsed by AIMIM for the same electoral run, with his interim bail plea also deferred until Wednesday.

The High Court was told that Hussain has been in custody since March 2020, having served half his sentence on money laundering charges. However, the Delhi Police opposed his plea, arguing that electoral contests are not a fundamental right and underscoring the severity of allegations against him, marking him as a potential threat to public safety. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)