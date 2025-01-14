KEONICS Vendors in Crisis: Plea for Justice Amidst Allegations
Vendors of KEONICS accuse the Karnataka government of withholding payments and harassment, impacting thousands of families. They sought permission for euthanasia as a protest. The Information Technology Minister, Priyank Kharge, refutes the claims, pointing to corruption under the previous government. A fact-finding committee will address the issues.
- Country:
- India
Vendors associated with Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) have raised serious allegations against the state government, claiming non-payment of dues is causing significant distress.
In a dramatic plea, these vendors have even sought permission from President Droupadi Murmu for euthanasia, citing insurmountable harassment affecting over 6,000 families. Minister Priyank Kharge rebuffed the claims, attributing the situation to previous government malpractices.
The conflict escalated as audit findings revealed prior misappropriations, with vendors being accused of submitting false claims. Kharge emphasized payments to non-corrupt vendors would proceed post-fact-finding committee review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KEONICS
- vendors
- Karnataka
- payments
- corruption
- audit
- euthanasia
- harassment
- Kharge
- president
ALSO READ
Delhi Politics Heat Up: BJP Slams AAP Over Alleged Corruption
Union Home Minister's Medal Forfeited Amid Corruption Scandal
BRS Leader KTR's Legal Battle: High Court Reserves Order Amid Corruption Allegations
Telangana's ACB Steps Up Anti-Corruption Drive in 2024
Crackdown in Telangana: ACB Arrests 223 in Anti-Corruption Drive