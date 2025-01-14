KEONICS Vendors in Crisis: Plea for Justice Amidst Allegations

Vendors associated with Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) have raised serious allegations against the state government, claiming non-payment of dues is causing significant distress.

In a dramatic plea, these vendors have even sought permission from President Droupadi Murmu for euthanasia, citing insurmountable harassment affecting over 6,000 families. Minister Priyank Kharge rebuffed the claims, attributing the situation to previous government malpractices.

The conflict escalated as audit findings revealed prior misappropriations, with vendors being accused of submitting false claims. Kharge emphasized payments to non-corrupt vendors would proceed post-fact-finding committee review.

