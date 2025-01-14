Left Menu

KEONICS Vendors in Crisis: Plea for Justice Amidst Allegations

Vendors of KEONICS accuse the Karnataka government of withholding payments and harassment, impacting thousands of families. They sought permission for euthanasia as a protest. The Information Technology Minister, Priyank Kharge, refutes the claims, pointing to corruption under the previous government. A fact-finding committee will address the issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-01-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vendors associated with Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) have raised serious allegations against the state government, claiming non-payment of dues is causing significant distress.

In a dramatic plea, these vendors have even sought permission from President Droupadi Murmu for euthanasia, citing insurmountable harassment affecting over 6,000 families. Minister Priyank Kharge rebuffed the claims, attributing the situation to previous government malpractices.

The conflict escalated as audit findings revealed prior misappropriations, with vendors being accused of submitting false claims. Kharge emphasized payments to non-corrupt vendors would proceed post-fact-finding committee review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025