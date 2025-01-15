Choppy Market Moves: Inflation Data Shapes Investor Sentiments

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks experienced moderate gains during a volatile trading session as investors scrutinized fresh inflation data and prepared for quarterly earnings reports. A Labor Department report revealed a lower-than-expected rise in the producer price index for December, briefly buoying stocks.

However, early gains dissipated as market participants remained cautious, awaiting Wednesday's consumer price index reading. The results are set to provide further insight into inflation trends and influence Federal Reserve monetary policy expectations. Chris Fasciano of Commonwealth Financial Network noted the ongoing uncertainty regarding interest rates.

Major indexes posted mixed results by day's end, with the Dow Jones up 197.27 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite registering slight increases. As earnings from prominent banks kick off the reporting season, investor skepticism persists, compounded by elevated Treasury yields and fears of potential tariffs exacerbating inflation concerns.

