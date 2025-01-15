Kerala MLA Urges Action Over Forced Recruitment of Indians in Ukraine

In a pressing appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala has called for immediate intervention following the death of a Thrissur, Kerala resident. The individual was reportedly fatally shot in Ukraine after being unwillingly conscripted into Russian mercenary forces.

Chennithala's letter highlights another case involving a critically wounded man from Thrissur, identified as Jain Kurian, who is said to be receiving treatment in Moscow. Both victims were initially in Russia for employment purposes but found themselves forcibly enlisted in the conflict.

The Congress MLA emphasized the urgent need for the repatriation of the deceased's body and sought support for the grieving families, urging diplomatic actions to prevent such illegal recruitment of Indian citizens in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)