Kerala MLA Urges Action Over Forced Recruitment of Indians in Ukraine

Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala appeals to EAM S Jaishankar for urgent help after a Kerala resident was killed in Ukraine, forcibly conscripted into Russian mercenary forces. The call includes aiding another critically injured Keralite and addressing similar predicaments faced by Indians recruited against their will.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:49 IST
Kerala MLA Urges Action Over Forced Recruitment of Indians in Ukraine
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala has called for immediate intervention following the death of a Thrissur, Kerala resident. The individual was reportedly fatally shot in Ukraine after being unwillingly conscripted into Russian mercenary forces.

Chennithala's letter highlights another case involving a critically wounded man from Thrissur, identified as Jain Kurian, who is said to be receiving treatment in Moscow. Both victims were initially in Russia for employment purposes but found themselves forcibly enlisted in the conflict.

The Congress MLA emphasized the urgent need for the repatriation of the deceased's body and sought support for the grieving families, urging diplomatic actions to prevent such illegal recruitment of Indian citizens in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

