Left Menu

Inauguration of 'Indira Bhawan': A Symbolic Stand Against Controversy

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the new party headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan,' criticizing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on India's independence. Gandhi condemned Bhagwat's statements as treasonous, emphasizing the significance of the new building as a testament to India's true independence and legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:53 IST
Inauguration of 'Indira Bhawan': A Symbolic Stand Against Controversy
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ @INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the party's new headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan,' noting its symbolic timing in light of comments by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Gandhi took a veiled dig at Bhagwat, who recently suggested true independence for India occurred with the construction of the Ram Mandir.

During his address, Gandhi called Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on India's independence and constitution treasonous. He condemned the suggestion that India didn't achieve independence in 1947, describing it as an affront to all Indians. He argued that such statements would lead to legal action in any other nation.

Mallikarjun Kharge also spoke at the inauguration, celebrating the completion of a vision initiated by Jawaharlal Nehru. He lauded the new headquarters as a modern facility poised to support the party's future needs while marking a significant historical milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025