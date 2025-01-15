Inauguration of 'Indira Bhawan': A Symbolic Stand Against Controversy
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the new party headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan,' criticizing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on India's independence. Gandhi condemned Bhagwat's statements as treasonous, emphasizing the significance of the new building as a testament to India's true independence and legacy.
On Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the party's new headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan,' noting its symbolic timing in light of comments by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Gandhi took a veiled dig at Bhagwat, who recently suggested true independence for India occurred with the construction of the Ram Mandir.
During his address, Gandhi called Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on India's independence and constitution treasonous. He condemned the suggestion that India didn't achieve independence in 1947, describing it as an affront to all Indians. He argued that such statements would lead to legal action in any other nation.
Mallikarjun Kharge also spoke at the inauguration, celebrating the completion of a vision initiated by Jawaharlal Nehru. He lauded the new headquarters as a modern facility poised to support the party's future needs while marking a significant historical milestone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
