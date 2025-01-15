Divine Dip: Amrit Snan Unites Millions at Triveni Sangam

On Wednesday, the spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, accompanied by Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati and numerous devotees, performed a sacred 'hawan' at the Kumbh Mela Camp in Prayagraj. This event followed the 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam, which Sadhvi Bhagawati described as a divine moment, attributing her participation to the good deeds of her past life.

Reflecting on the event, Sadhvi Bhagawati stated, "The Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati symbolizes the world as one family." She expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting the power of India and Sanatana Dharma, which brings people together in peace, faith, and devotion amidst global conflicts.

The Amrit Snan, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, witnessed over 35 million devotees performing the sacred dip. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared heartfelt wishes for the Mahakumbh 2025, celebrating it as a testament to the power and faith of Sanatan Dharma. The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26, with key dates like Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Maha Shivaratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)