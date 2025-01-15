Left Menu

Divine Dip: Amrit Snan Unites Millions at Triveni Sangam

During the Amrit Snan at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, spiritual leaders and devotees took a sacred dip, marking a profound moment of unity and faith. The event saw the participation of over 35 million people, emphasizing India's message of global harmony at a time of worldwide unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:19 IST
Divine Dip: Amrit Snan Unites Millions at Triveni Sangam
Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati performing 'hawan' at the Paramarth Niketan Kumbh Mela Camp in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the spiritual head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, accompanied by Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati and numerous devotees, performed a sacred 'hawan' at the Kumbh Mela Camp in Prayagraj. This event followed the 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam, which Sadhvi Bhagawati described as a divine moment, attributing her participation to the good deeds of her past life.

Reflecting on the event, Sadhvi Bhagawati stated, "The Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati symbolizes the world as one family." She expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting the power of India and Sanatana Dharma, which brings people together in peace, faith, and devotion amidst global conflicts.

The Amrit Snan, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, witnessed over 35 million devotees performing the sacred dip. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared heartfelt wishes for the Mahakumbh 2025, celebrating it as a testament to the power and faith of Sanatan Dharma. The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26, with key dates like Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Maha Shivaratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025