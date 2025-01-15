Left Menu

Unclaimed Empowerment: Delhi's Efforts to Reach Ladli Yojana Beneficiaries

Delhi Women and Child Development Department launches a district-wise drive to identify Ladli Yojana beneficiaries who have not claimed entitled payments. The scheme provides financial aid for girls born in Delhi. Approximately 1.86 lakh beneficiaries have not claimed benefits, prompting a campaign to ensure they receive their entitlements.

The Delhi Women and Child Development Department has embarked on a district-wise initiative to track Ladli Yojana beneficiaries who have not claimed their rightful payments, despite eligibility.

This scheme, introduced on January 1, 2008, aims to empower girls born in Delhi via financial aid offered as term deposits for various milestones, such as Rs 11,000 for hospital births.

Approximately 1.86 lakh beneficiaries have yet to claim these advantages, with 1.66 lakh recipients having failed to renew their applications or dropped out of school, leading to significant awareness gaps and logistical challenges.

