Rikhav Securities Set to Launch IPO, Eyes ₹88.82 Crore Funding

Rikhav Securities Limited, a prominent financial services firm in India, is preparing to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheduled for January 15 to January 17, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹88.82 Crores through the issuance of 1,03,28,000 equity shares, priced between ₹82 and ₹86 each.

The firm plans to use the funds to boost its working capital, invest in IT infrastructure, and cover general corporate expenses. This move reflects a strategic push towards expanding its market presence and enhancing its service offerings in the financial sector.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is managing the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd acting as the registrar. Chairman Hitesh Himatlal Lakhani expressed enthusiasm about the growth opportunities this public offering presents for the company and its stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)