Left Menu

Indoor Innovation: Safeguarding Saffron Amidst Climate Change

Pampore, a town in Indian Kashmir, is known for producing saffron, the world's most expensive spice. Traditional farming faces threats from urbanization and climate change, resulting in decreased production. Indoor cultivation, promoted by experts, offers hope for sustainable growth and temperature resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 16:28 IST
Indoor Innovation: Safeguarding Saffron Amidst Climate Change

Nestled in an Indian valley beneath the snow-tipped Himalayas, Pampore hosts the renowned saffron farms. These fields produce the valuable spice, generating much of India's output, second only to Iran. However, the traditional craft faces challenges from urban expansion and pressing climate threats.

With rising temperatures and erratic rainfall, saffron yields have plummeted dramatically, alarming local farmers and experts. Yet, innovative indoor cultivation methods provide a potential lifeline. These modern techniques offer controlled environments, enhancing temperature resistance and minimizing crop failure risk.

Efforts by Dr. Bashir Ilahi and his colleagues in demonstrating indoor harvest methods spotlight a revolution in agrarian practice. Advocates urge the government for broader promotion, aiming to secure this vital industry against global climate change impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025