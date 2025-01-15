Meat Corporate Pledges: A Sustainable Future or Mere Aspirations?

In 2021, JBS, the global leader in meatpacking, vowed to cut all emissions by 2040 and halt illegal deforestation across its chain by 2025. Nevertheless, the company's commitment to these goals is now being scrutinized. Jason Weller, JBS's Chief Sustainability Officer, described the targets as mere aspirations rather than promises.

Despite the pledges, JBS's stocks are hitting record highs, driven by soaring meat demand. Critics argue that the company's emissions largely stem from deforestation, a significant issue for sustainability. Ongoing research links Brazilian cattle farming to 80% of current Amazon deforestation, a concern ahead of imminent global climate talks.

Environmental activists and investment firms highlight the lack of investor leverage and regulatory enforcement as primary challenges. The Batista family's robust control over JBS poses a considerable barrier to shareholder influence, adding another layer of complexity to the sustainability discussion surrounding one of the world's largest rainforests.

