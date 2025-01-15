Left Menu

NPST's Triumph: Revolutionizing Payments Technology in India

NPST, a leader in digital banking and payment solutions, has been honored as the Company of the Year in Payments Technology by Frost & Sullivan. This accolade celebrates NPST's innovation and pivotal role in India’s banking ecosystem, underscoring its leadership in digital payments and cutting-edge solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, NPST has been named the Company of the Year in Payments Technology by Frost & Sullivan, marking a notable recognition of its innovation and growth in India's banking sector.

This annual award is granted to organizations exhibiting unparalleled technology excellence and customer value through innovative solutions, such as NPST's Evok Payments Platform, Risk Intelligence Decisioning Platform, and PayJoy.

NPST's strategic integration of AI and ML technologies has reinforced its status as a PayTech innovator, praised by industry leaders for its vision and impact in driving digital transformation within the financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025