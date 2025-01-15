NPST's Triumph: Revolutionizing Payments Technology in India

In a significant achievement, NPST has been named the Company of the Year in Payments Technology by Frost & Sullivan, marking a notable recognition of its innovation and growth in India's banking sector.

This annual award is granted to organizations exhibiting unparalleled technology excellence and customer value through innovative solutions, such as NPST's Evok Payments Platform, Risk Intelligence Decisioning Platform, and PayJoy.

NPST's strategic integration of AI and ML technologies has reinforced its status as a PayTech innovator, praised by industry leaders for its vision and impact in driving digital transformation within the financial landscape.

