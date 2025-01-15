NPST's Triumph: Revolutionizing Payments Technology in India
NPST, a leader in digital banking and payment solutions, has been honored as the Company of the Year in Payments Technology by Frost & Sullivan. This accolade celebrates NPST's innovation and pivotal role in India’s banking ecosystem, underscoring its leadership in digital payments and cutting-edge solutions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant achievement, NPST has been named the Company of the Year in Payments Technology by Frost & Sullivan, marking a notable recognition of its innovation and growth in India's banking sector.
This annual award is granted to organizations exhibiting unparalleled technology excellence and customer value through innovative solutions, such as NPST's Evok Payments Platform, Risk Intelligence Decisioning Platform, and PayJoy.
NPST's strategic integration of AI and ML technologies has reinforced its status as a PayTech innovator, praised by industry leaders for its vision and impact in driving digital transformation within the financial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NPST
- digital banking
- payments technology
- Frost & Sullivan
- innovation
- AI
- ML
- PayTech
- Fintech
- UPI
ALSO READ
Detainment of Men Linked to Officer's Death Near U.S. Border
Tragedy Strikes: Efforts to Identify Victims of Jeju Air Crash
Maharashtra Moves to Revolutionize Transport with AI and Sustainable Policies
NTSB Joins Investigation of Jeju Air Tragedy
Tragedy on the Runway: The Jeju Air Crash Investigation