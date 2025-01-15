Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils ISKCON's New Temple in Navi Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai, emphasizing its spiritual significance. He lauded Srila Prabhupada's contributions and the ongoing government initiatives for public welfare. Modi also remembered late ISKCON chairman Gopal Krishna Goswami, linking his vision with the temple's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ISKCON temple in Mumbai (Photo/DDNews). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in the Khargar area of Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. Named the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, Modi expressed his gratitude for participating in this significant event.

The Prime Minister praised the temple's design, noting that it embodies India's rich tradition of spirituality and knowledge. He expressed hope that the temple complex would become a sacred center to enhance the country's faith and consciousness. Modi also congratulated ISKCON members and Maharashtrians for their noble efforts.

In his address, Modi paid tribute to the late ISKCON chairman, Gopal Krishna Goswami, whose vision, he stated, is entwined with this project. He acknowledged ISKCON's founder, Srila Prabhupada, for promoting 'Ved, Vedant, and Gita' globally and highlighted the continuous welfare work by his government, including connecting religious sites under the 'Krishna circuit'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

