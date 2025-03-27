Left Menu

Delhi Deputy Speaker Calls for Respectful Observance of Namaz and Navratri Traditions

Delhi Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht emphasized the importance of offering Namaz without causing public disruption and supported closing meat shops during Navratri. His remarks came in response to calls from BJP MLAs regarding these religious practices to ensure respect and order in public spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:38 IST
Delhi Assembly Dy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht has called for ensuring that the practice of offering Namaz does not inconvenience the public. His remarks follow a letter by BJP MLA Karnail Singh to the Delhi Police Commissioner, urging action against public Namaz gatherings.

Bisht, in an interview with ANI, stated, "We are not against anyone offering Namaz... But they should not disturb people by offering Namaz on the road." Concurrently, Bisht backed BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi's appeal for closing meat shops during the Navratri festival, citing it as a gesture of unity.

Karnail Singh highlighted the traffic disruptions caused by Namaz on roads, affecting even emergency services. Singh, on aligning with Negi's view, stated, "I 100 per cent agree. I myself have said that meat shops should be closed during Navratri. This is the country of Sanatan, and it should run accordingly." Negi had previously requested shopkeepers to close meat shops near temples on Tuesdays and during Navratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

