Modi Unveils Maritime Prowess with Tri-Commissioning of Naval Vessels
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three naval vessels—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—underscoring India's maritime strength. These indigenously built ships reflect the nation's dedication to self-reliant defense under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing operational capabilities and India's influence in the Indian Ocean Region amid global security and economic dynamics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated a historic moment in India's naval history by commissioning three major ships at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday, marking the first simultaneous commissioning of a destroyer, frigate, and submarine. The vessels—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—demonstrate India's growing prowess in maritime defense.
According to the Ministry of Defence, INS Surat is a destroyer, INS Nilgiri a frigate, and INS Vaghseheer a submarine. This tri-commissioning ceremony not only honors India's extensive maritime heritage but also underscores the nation's commitment to self-reliant defense through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The indigenously built ships significantly enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities and fortify India's strategic role in the Indian Ocean Region.
During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi emphasized India's crucial role in global security, economic stability, and geopolitical dynamics, highlighting the importance of maritime security in ensuring free navigation and safe trade routes. He paid tribute to maritime figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and stressed the significance of domestic production, congratulating the stakeholders for their contributions to India's defense success.
