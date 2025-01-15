Left Menu

Modi Unveils Maritime Prowess with Tri-Commissioning of Naval Vessels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three naval vessels—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—underscoring India's maritime strength. These indigenously built ships reflect the nation's dedication to self-reliant defense under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing operational capabilities and India's influence in the Indian Ocean Region amid global security and economic dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:56 IST
Modi Unveils Maritime Prowess with Tri-Commissioning of Naval Vessels
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the tri-commissioning of naval ships (Photo/MoD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated a historic moment in India's naval history by commissioning three major ships at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday, marking the first simultaneous commissioning of a destroyer, frigate, and submarine. The vessels—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—demonstrate India's growing prowess in maritime defense.

According to the Ministry of Defence, INS Surat is a destroyer, INS Nilgiri a frigate, and INS Vaghseheer a submarine. This tri-commissioning ceremony not only honors India's extensive maritime heritage but also underscores the nation's commitment to self-reliant defense through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The indigenously built ships significantly enhance the Indian Navy's capabilities and fortify India's strategic role in the Indian Ocean Region.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi emphasized India's crucial role in global security, economic stability, and geopolitical dynamics, highlighting the importance of maritime security in ensuring free navigation and safe trade routes. He paid tribute to maritime figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and stressed the significance of domestic production, congratulating the stakeholders for their contributions to India's defense success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025