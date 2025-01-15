Left Menu

Historic Inauguration of Indira Bhawan: Congress' New Headquarters

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar inaugurated Congress' new headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan,' in New Delhi. Described as a 'temple for Congress,' the event was attended by key leaders, marking a continuation of the party's 139-year legacy. The ceremony included a symbolic hoisting of the party flag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:28 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress Pradesh President D K Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress Pradesh President D K Shivakumar praised the inauguration of 'Indira Bhawan,' the new headquarters for the Congress party, as a 'temple for all Congress people.' He was present in the national capital for the significant event.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar described the occasion as a historic day for the Indian National Congress and dedicated the office to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Congress flag was ceremoniously raised at the new headquarters on 9A, Kotla Road, marking a monumental achievement for the party.

Party leaders, including president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, attended the event. In a statement, the AICC reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the vision of its stalwarts. Rahul Gandhi took the opportunity to criticize the RSS chief's recent remarks on India's independence, emphasizing the building's symbolic nature and dedication to the sacrifices made by millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

