FDA's Bold Move: Cutting Nicotine Levels in Cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed a historic measure to cap nicotine content in cigarettes at non-addictive levels. This world-first effort aims to significantly reduce smoking rates and curb related diseases.

Set to cap nicotine at 0.7 milligrams per gram of tobacco, the proposal exempts alternatives like vapes and heated tobacco. By reducing nicotine, cigarettes may lose their addictive appeal, encouraging quitting and deterring new smokers.

According to FDA modeling, this rule could prevent millions of young people from smoking and drive millions of smokers to quit. Major tobacco companies may face economic challenges, as they rely largely on cigarette sales for revenue.

