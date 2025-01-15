Left Menu

FDA's Bold Move: Cutting Nicotine Levels in Cigarettes

The U.S. FDA proposes a groundbreaking nicotine cap in cigarettes to reduce addictiveness, aiming to decrease smoking rates and prevent disease. The initiative could save millions of lives and challenge tobacco industry profits. Public comments are invited until September before potential implementation by the new administration.

Updated: 15-01-2025 21:43 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed a historic measure to cap nicotine content in cigarettes at non-addictive levels. This world-first effort aims to significantly reduce smoking rates and curb related diseases.

Set to cap nicotine at 0.7 milligrams per gram of tobacco, the proposal exempts alternatives like vapes and heated tobacco. By reducing nicotine, cigarettes may lose their addictive appeal, encouraging quitting and deterring new smokers.

According to FDA modeling, this rule could prevent millions of young people from smoking and drive millions of smokers to quit. Major tobacco companies may face economic challenges, as they rely largely on cigarette sales for revenue.

