Tragic Kite Flying Incident Claims Life During Sankranti Festival

A 39-year-old man died after falling from a third-floor building while flying a kite to celebrate the Sankranti festival in Rangareddy district. Identified as Mahesh, he succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Police have registered a case and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:54 IST
Tragic Kite Flying Incident Claims Life During Sankranti Festival
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident during the Sankranti festival, a 39-year-old man lost his life while flying a kite in the Rangareddy district. The mishap occurred under the Meerpet Police Station limits when the deceased, identified as Mahesh, fell from a building's third floor.

Police reported that the incident unfolded on January 14 around 5:45 PM. Mahesh, a private employee, was engaged in kite flying with his friends and relatives on a building opposite his house when he lost his balance.

Severely injured from the fall, Mahesh was promptly transported to Apollo DRDO Hospital. Despite efforts, doctors pronounced him dead. Police have lodged a case following a complaint by his wife, and further investigations are underway, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

