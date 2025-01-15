Truhome Finance: New Brand Identity for Affordable Housing

In a significant corporate development, Shriram Housing Finance, under the aegis of Warburg Pincus, has unveiled its new brand identity, Truhome Finance.

This rebranding coincides with an infusion of Rs 1,225 crore from Warburg Pincus and partners, enhancing Shriram Finance Group's net worth to over Rs 3,300 crore.

Truhome Finance aims to facilitate affordable housing finance, focusing on underserved populations, and remains committed to delivering quality and satisfaction to customers, according to MD & CEO Ravi Subramanian.

(With inputs from agencies.)