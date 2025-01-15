Left Menu

Truhome Finance: New Brand Identity for Affordable Housing

Shriram Housing Finance, backed by Warburg Pincus, has rebranded to Truhome Finance after an investment boost. The rebranding emphasizes their dedication to affordable housing finance and ensuring access to home loans for underserved communities while promising quality service and financial accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant corporate development, Shriram Housing Finance, under the aegis of Warburg Pincus, has unveiled its new brand identity, Truhome Finance.

This rebranding coincides with an infusion of Rs 1,225 crore from Warburg Pincus and partners, enhancing Shriram Finance Group's net worth to over Rs 3,300 crore.

Truhome Finance aims to facilitate affordable housing finance, focusing on underserved populations, and remains committed to delivering quality and satisfaction to customers, according to MD & CEO Ravi Subramanian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

