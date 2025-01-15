Left Menu

Indian Armed Forces to Elevate Readiness with Exercise Devil Strike

Exercise Devil Strike, involving Indian Army and Air Force's elite units, will enhance operational readiness through complex airborne operations using advanced technology, highlighting their adaptability and commitment to excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:02 IST
Indian Armed Forces to Elevate Readiness with Exercise Devil Strike
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Armed Forces are poised to enhance their operational capabilities with Exercise Devil Strike, scheduled from January 16 to 19. This joint exercise will involve elite airborne units from both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, according to a press release.

The exercise will be conducted across training areas and firing ranges, where critical drills will be validated to boost operational readiness in challenging scenarios. Troop and equipment insertions will take place in hostile terrains via complex airborne operations on various aircraft.

Moreover, the exercise will also assess and refine strategies for logistical sustenance, ensuring that troops remain well-equipped in demanding conditions. Advanced technology and state-of-the-art equipment, facilitating precise delivery to remote locations, have been integrated. Exercise Devil Strike underscores the armed forces' commitment to maintaining adaptability and excellence amidst evolving military challenges, enhancing readiness for future scenarios, the release added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

