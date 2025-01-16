Left Menu

Treasury Recoups Millions from Overpaid Social Security

The US government has recovered over $31 million in wrongful Social Security payments to deceased individuals through a five-month pilot program. This recovery, part of a temporary agreement with access to the Social Security Administration's 'Full Death Master File,' could lead to further significant recoupment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The U.S. government has successfully recovered over $31 million in Social Security payments that were improperly sent to deceased recipients. This is part of a five-month pilot initiative, following Congress's temporary authorization granting the Treasury access to the Social Security Administration’s 'Full Death Master File,' a comprehensive database of deceased individuals.

According to the Treasury, which projects a total recovery exceeding $215 million during its three-year access period from December 2023 to 2026, this is only the beginning. Fiscal Assistant Secretary David Lebryk emphasized that this is 'just the tip of the iceberg' and urged Congress to grant full access to prevent further fraud and protect taxpayer money.

This initiative aligns with former President Trump's 'Save America' agenda, introducing leaders like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy for the new Department of Government Efficiency. It remains uncertain if the incoming administration will make the Treasury’s access permanent as the transition team declined to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

