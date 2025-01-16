Left Menu

Markets Surge as Inflation Eases and Rate Hike Speculations Shift

Global markets experienced a boost as easing U.S. core inflation raised hopes of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Stocks in Asia and Europe followed Wall Street's lead, while the yen surged on speculations about Bank of Japan's policy. Investor focus also shifted towards luxury firms, chipmakers, and political developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:51 IST
Markets Surge as Inflation Eases and Rate Hike Speculations Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, stocks climbed and the U.S. dollar weakened as an easing in core U.S. inflation kept the prospect of Federal Reserve rate cuts alive, while the yen hit a one-month high on expectations of a potential rate increase by the Bank of Japan next week. European stock futures pointed towards a muted opening following the STOXX 600's strongest daily performance in four months on Wednesday.

In Europe, investors shifted their focus to luxury firms and chipmakers, driven by strong earnings from Cartier owner Richemont and AI chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Wall Street witnessed its biggest daily gains since the U.S. presidential election, powered by robust earnings from financial giants like JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.

The global rally was driven by a moderate U.S. inflation report indicating a 2.9% rise in the consumer price index, aligning with expectations. Following the data, investors contemplated a potential easing of interest rates, as even the modest U.S. producer price increase signaled possible changes in monetary policy. Analysts suggested cautious optimism towards the Federal Reserve's future rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025