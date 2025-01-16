Left Menu

France Fortifies Animal Health Defenses Amid German FMD Outbreak

France has heightened checks and issued alerts after a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Germany. Countries like Britain, South Korea, and Mexico have imposed trade bans, affecting Germany’s economy. France aims to shield its livestock from this and other diseases threatening its agriculture sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:29 IST
  • France

In response to a recent foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Germany, France has intensified its veterinary checks and notifications. The outbreak has spurred countries to place trade restrictions on German meat and animals, with substantial economic repercussions expected.

The French agriculture ministry has issued warnings to veterinarians and livestock professionals, underscoring the significance of identifying clinical signs and implementing appropriate procedures for potential FMD cases.

Historically, France had its last FMD encounter in 2001, leading to widespread culling. The ongoing situation places the spotlight on Europe's animal disease defense strategies, as both governments and industries scramble to mitigate impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

