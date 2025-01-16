Strategic Cooperation: Russia and Iran’s Pivotal Pact

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will engage in discussions on pivotal geopolitical issues. On the agenda are the situations in Syria, the broader Middle East, and Iran's nuclear ambitions, according to the Kremlin.

This meeting coincides with Pezeshkian's visit to Russia, where both leaders plan to sign a long-anticipated strategic cooperation agreement. Such a development is poised to unsettle Western countries, which view both Russia and Iran as exerting considerable influence on global affairs.

The agreement, considered a strategic move by both nations, underscores their readiness to collaborate more closely, inevitably heightening tensions with the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)