Uttarakhand CM Blasts Congress Over Corruption, Urges Voters to Choose BJP
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized the Congress for corruption and appeasement politics, urging voters to choose BJP for development and stability. Amidst challenging weather, he emphasized the BJP's commitment to development, highlighting ongoing projects in Nainital and other areas ahead of the civic elections.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a scathing attack on the Congress during a public meeting in Mallital, accusing the party of engaging in appeasement politics and fostering corruption. Dhami asserted that while the BJP focuses on state development, Congress remains mired in corruption and divisive politics.
The Chief Minister criticized Congress for supporting those aiming to reinstate Article 370 in Kashmir, positioning the upcoming civic election as a choice between progress and Congress's purported manipulation. He rallied voters to back BJP candidates including Prakash Arya, Jeevanti Bhatt, and Kamla Arya, amid a rally that defied the heavy rain and cold with strong public attendance.
Dhami emphasized the BJP's commitment to enhancing basic infrastructure in Nainital, Bhimtal, and Bhawali, which he sees as vital for the state's future. He highlighted completed projects, like new parking solutions on historic Metropol land, showcasing BJP's dedication to practical governance. In stark contrast to Congress, Dhami vowed that a vote for BJP is a vote for tangible progress.
