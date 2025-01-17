Vikram Solar Secures Major 1GW Solar Module Deal

Vikram Solar announced a major breakthrough on Friday, securing a contract to supply 1GW of advanced solar modules.

The deal involves delivering Hypersol N-Type TOPCON Glass-to-Glass Modules, known for their enhanced efficiency, to be used in Karnataka, Gujarat, and Rajasthan in line with JSW Neo Energy Ltd's renewable energy drive.

Production will take place at Vikram Solar's modern facilities in Falta and Oragadam, cementing their standing as leaders in solar technology with a significant international footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)