Left Menu

Japanese Firms Brace for Trump's Tariff Policies

Japanese companies with U.S. operations are preparing for potential additional tariffs under the Trump administration, according to a survey by Japan External Trade Organization. The survey, conducted earlier this month, showed concerns about negative business impacts and potential changes in immigration and visa policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:38 IST
Japanese Firms Brace for Trump's Tariff Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese companies operating in the United States are proactively preparing for the potential imposition of additional tariffs by the forthcoming Trump administration, as revealed by a Japan External Trade Organization survey unveiled on Friday.

The survey, targeting 694 businesses, highlighted that most firms are bolstering their manufacturing and procurement efforts stateside, with some considering raising product prices. Of 123 companies anticipating tariff-related impacts, nearly 75% foresee negative effects on business operations, with only a small fraction expecting mixed or positive outcomes.

Additionally, there are growing concerns regarding U.S. excise taxes affecting other nations, and a possible 60% tariff on Chinese goods threatens to disrupt supply chains. Immigration policy revisions could further exacerbate labor shortages, negatively affecting more than 60% of businesses surveyed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025