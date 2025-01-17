Left Menu

Judge Recuses from Kuldeep Sengar's Appeal in High-Profile Unnao Case

Justice Dharmesh Sharma recused himself from hearing Kuldeep Sengar's appeal, citing his prior conviction of Sengar. The Delhi High Court has refused to extend Sengar's bail, requiring his surrender. A division bench will reassign the case. Sengar is also implicated in related legal matters.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Justice Dharmesh Sharma of the Delhi High Court has recused himself from hearing former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's appeal for suspension of his sentence in the infamous Unnao minor rape case. Justice Sharma had previously convicted and sentenced Sengar while serving as a sessions judge at Tis Hazari.

The recusal leads to a reallocation of the case, with a division bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh ordering the matter to be listed before another bench, pending the chief justice's directive scheduled for January 27. Meanwhile, the High Court has refused to extend Sengar's interim bail, directing him to surrender by January 20.

Originally granted medical bail in December for undergoing cataract surgery scheduled at AIIMS, Sengar's plea to extend this concession was denied. The High Court emphasized that he must surrender before any further consideration. In addition to the rape case, Sengar is also serving a 10-year sentence in a related custodial death case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

