Left Menu

Neyyattinkara Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Sharon Murder Case

The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court has found Greeshma guilty in the Parassala Sharon murder case, with sentencing due on Saturday. Her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, was also found guilty, while her mother, Sindhu, was acquitted. Judge AM Basheer delivered the verdict after extensive legal arguments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:51 IST
Neyyattinkara Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Sharon Murder Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile legal proceeding, the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court has declared Greeshma guilty in the Parassala Sharon murder case. The verdict also sees Greeshma's uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, convicted, while her mother, Sindhu, walks free. The sentencing is scheduled for Saturday.

Special Public Prosecutor VS Vineeth Kumar emphasized Greeshma's role in the murder and accused both Nirmalakumaran Nair and Sindhu of evidence tampering. Despite these accusations, the court acquitted Sindhu, focusing instead on the prosecution's case against Greeshma and her uncle. This case dates back to October 14, 2022, when Greeshma allegedly poisoned her boyfriend Sharon Raj with a tainted herbal remedy at her home. Sharon succumbed to the poisoning 11 days later in a medical college ICU.

A significant aspect of the case was Sharon's dying declaration to a magistrate, detailing how he consumed the herbal medicine given by Greeshma without suspicion. Forensic evidence was instrumental in corroborating the crime. The police, after a thorough investigation led by a special unit under then-Superintendent of Police Shilpa, filed the charge sheet on January 25, 2023. The trial, which commenced on October 15 and concluded on January 3, involved the testimonies of over 95 witnesses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025