Neyyattinkara Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Sharon Murder Case

In a high-profile legal proceeding, the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court has declared Greeshma guilty in the Parassala Sharon murder case. The verdict also sees Greeshma's uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, convicted, while her mother, Sindhu, walks free. The sentencing is scheduled for Saturday.

Special Public Prosecutor VS Vineeth Kumar emphasized Greeshma's role in the murder and accused both Nirmalakumaran Nair and Sindhu of evidence tampering. Despite these accusations, the court acquitted Sindhu, focusing instead on the prosecution's case against Greeshma and her uncle. This case dates back to October 14, 2022, when Greeshma allegedly poisoned her boyfriend Sharon Raj with a tainted herbal remedy at her home. Sharon succumbed to the poisoning 11 days later in a medical college ICU.

A significant aspect of the case was Sharon's dying declaration to a magistrate, detailing how he consumed the herbal medicine given by Greeshma without suspicion. Forensic evidence was instrumental in corroborating the crime. The police, after a thorough investigation led by a special unit under then-Superintendent of Police Shilpa, filed the charge sheet on January 25, 2023. The trial, which commenced on October 15 and concluded on January 3, involved the testimonies of over 95 witnesses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)