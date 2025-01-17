Charge Sheet Filed in Delhi Constable's Murder Case

In a significant development in the murder case of a Delhi police constable, the Tis Hazari Court has officially taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police. The accused allegedly involved in the gruesome incident were charged after the constable was dragged to death by a car in Nangloi on September 29, 2024.

The charge sheet, encompassing 400 pages, was submitted on December 27, 2024, and names four individuals. Rajnish and Dharmendra face charges of murder and other offenses under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, while Jitendra and Manoj are charged with harboring the main accused. Judicial Magistrate Akanksha has slated the matter for document scrutiny on February 2, with the accused receiving copies of the charge sheet.

On the night of the incident, constable Sandeep Malik was reportedly on duty in civilian attire when he confronted Rajanish and Dharmendra, who were consuming alcohol in a car. The encounter escalated, resulting in Malik being dragged by the vehicle, causing fatal injuries. The subsequent investigation revealed that Dharmendra allegedly drove the car and later fled to Himachal Pradesh.

